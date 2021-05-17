Nash In The Know: So Did Last Year’s Tax Hike Solve Nashville’s Financial Woes?

Ambriehl Crutchfield canva

Nashville’s elected officials have gotten a lot of heat for increasing the property tax rate during the middle of the pandemic.

Whether it’s property owners, renters or outsiders, many have offered feedback on social media, to us and in public meetings that officials were out of touch when making the decision. It’s driven a lot of momentum for a petition that wants to restrict the local government’s power. In response, city officials of different political ideologies have had to go on the defense about their decision.

WPLN’s Nash In The Know is digging into where the city gets its money from and how that impacts the property tax rate. And we take a peak into the future of how the referendum could impact the city’s hard earned financial status.

