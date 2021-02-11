Nashville 21-Year-Old Dead After Foot Chase With Police

Metro Police taped off the area in the J.C. Napier public housing complex where the shooting occurred. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

Nashville police are investigating a foot chase Wednesday that ended with a young man’s death.

Police say community engagement officers were running after a man they thought had a gun. They allege he dropped a pistol, picked it back up and kept running. That’s when police say the gun discharged.

The 21-year-old died shortly after.

The director of the Nashville’s Community Oversight Board says a staffer responded to the scene at the J.C. Napier public housing complex. She says the police department will conduct an internal investigation and that the TBI will not be involved, since no officers are reported to have fired their weapons.

Metro Police published surveillance video last night, which shows the man running from officers and falling to the ground. However, the quality of the footage does not clearly show the moment of the shooting.