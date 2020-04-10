Nashville Ballet Partners With 91Classical So You Can ‘Take A Minute’ At Home

91Classical and Nashville Ballet's new video series keeps you moving while you're home. Kara McLeland 91Classical

Listen /

As Middle Tennesseans continues to stay homebound, they may be feeling sluggish or stiff. To help get the blood flowing, WPLN’s sister station 91Classical has partnered with Nashville Ballet for a set of guided stretching videos that viewers can do in small spaces.

The sequences are short and sweet — truly a minute or two to stretch out, move the body, and breathe with some gentle music. They can be done within a small empty space in your home, about the size of a yoga mat, or even on a chair.

Ballet and music go hand in hand, but these videos will not be set to Swan Lake or The Nutcracker. The first few videos feature gentle piano music by local composer Cristina Spinei — a natural choice given her work with dance companies. Later, viewers can expect to hear some favorite performances from weekly program Live in Studio C.

More: Take A Minute With Julia Eisen

Dr. Lee Fentriss from Heritage Medical had some strong words about the importance of movement during this time at home. She used a catchphrase, “Sitting is the new smoking,” to warn against sedentary lifestyles. Now that we’re walking even less — not even going between offices, down hallways or between buildings — getting up from sitting and activating the core and posture muscles is even more important, to take the workload off the lower back.

Fentriss encourages getting up and moving every 30 minutes. And in these videos, a professional artist/athlete will show you how.

Take a Minute videos release Monday mornings on 91Classical.org.