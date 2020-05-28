Nashville Businesses Say They’re ‘Good To Go’ For Customers With New Vanderbilt Partnership

As businesses continue to reopen in Nashville, the city’s tourism industry is partnering with Vanderbilt Health to find ways to make both locals and visitors feel safe.

Medical experts are offering free advice to any business that agrees to follow the Metro Public Health Department’s COVID-19 guidelines. In turn, they can post green music notes on their doors and websites, to send the message that they’re “Good to Go” for customers.

“We do not want, nor can we afford, another major setback,” says Butch Spyridon, president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. “To our knowledge, this is the only program of its kind in the United States. And we think it is the best way to assure visitors and residents alike that Nashville takes health and safety seriously.”

A recent report found that Nashville’s hotel revenue was down 89% in April, compared to last year, with just one in five hotel rooms occupied.

Spyridon says that a city’s response to the pandemic will be a top concern for tourists as they start traveling again. A survey by the U.S. Travel Association found that three-quarters of Americans who plan to travels will research how different destinations have managed the coronavirus outbreak before deciding to visit.

“Destinations all across the country are starting to reopen,” he says. “‘Good to Go’ will help Music City stand apart as a safe destination for leisure, convention and business travel, when they are ready to start moving again.”

Mayor John Cooper hopes the “Good to Go” program, which was created in partnership with local tourism giant Ryman Hospitality Properties, will assure visitors that the city is committed to keeping people healthy.

“Nashville needs a reputation for safety, as well as being safe. And we’re going to establish that reputation,” he says. “We’re going to be the place in the country that people really warmly want to come back to, because we’re doing such a good job.”

The program will provide medical guidance from Vanderbilt Health staff, peer support for businesses to share best practices and a free resource toolkit. Spyridon says more than 200 businesses have already registered for an orientation webinar Friday morning.

Interested businesses can learn more at https://www.goodtogonashville.com/.