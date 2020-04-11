Nashville Cases Increase But Projections Have Improved

Thirty-two new cases of the coronavirus were reported by Nashville health officials this morning.

The city now has 1,256 confirmed cases, although only 992 are active. There have been a total of 13 deaths and 251 recoveries. Fifty-two individuals are currently hospitalized.

Metro’s case count has been on a steady increase since the city expanded its testing capacity with the addition of three new drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centers. The city says a total of 13,253 test have been administered.

Health experts say the increases were expected but believe hospitals won’t become overwhelmed as long as social distancing continues.

Nashville issued a stay-at-home order in March and have ramped up enforcement of the order by cracking down on non-essential businesses.