Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Civil Rights Movement Mentor C.T. Vivian Has Died

Rev C T Vivian
This 1960 photo shows Rev. C.T. Vivian (center) and Diane Nash (right) speaking to Nashville Mayor Ben West.Courtesy Nashville Public Library, Special Collections
Share:

A fiery leader and mentor within the Civil Rights Movement in Nashville and across the nation has died. Rev. C.T. Vivian passed away Friday morning in Atlanta at age 95, according to the Associated Press.

Vivian was a movement leader for more than six decades, often at the tip of the spear in the fight against racist segregation.

He was an organizer of the Freedom Rides, a leader of voter registration efforts and the renowned marches in Selma, Ala., and a close collaborator with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Selma, the Associated Press reports that Vivian was punched by Sheriff Jim Clark while cameras were rolling, and that ensuing coverage made the movement there a national phenomenon.

“You can turn your back now and you can keep your club in your hand, but you cannot beat down justice. And we will register to vote because as citizens of these United States we have the right to do it,” Vivian declared before being struck.

Vivian’s work earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

In Nashville, Vivian studied at American Baptist College and mentored students in nonviolence during the early-1960s integration movement.

He was also front-and-center in one of the city’s pivotal moments.

As The Tennessean recounts, Vivian helped lead a march on city hall in April 1960. He was among those credited with compelling the city mayor to commit, on the spot, to integrate downtown lunch counters.

C T Vivian march

This April 1960 image shows the “silent march” to the Metro Courthouse, with Rev. C.T. Vivian helping lead (far left, black suit).Courtesy Nashville Public Library, Special Collections

Condolences are circulating across the nation on Friday.

Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart called Vivian “a giant in the civil rights movement who played an integral part in the Nashville sit-ins.”

“It is especially poignant that Rev. Vivian passed away as we are in the midst of a new civil justice campaign in the nation and in the State of Tennessee. Rev. Vivian said ‘People do not choose rebellion; it is forced upon them. Revolution is always an act of self-defense.’ Those words obviously still ring true today,” Stewart wrote.

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.