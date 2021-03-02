Nashville Discloses 228 Unreported COVID Deaths, Citing Medical Examiner Backlog

Metro Health officials say the county medical examiner is still swamped from the surge of COVID deaths that started in December. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News

The low rate of COVID deaths in Davidson County may not be as low as Nashville officials have taken credit for in recent weeks. The city has now disclosed that its medical examiner has been running way behind in confirming local fatalities ever since the winter surge.

The state, apparently, has the more accurate figure, with 861 deaths from COVID in Davidson County. That’s 228 more than local officials have reported to date.

On Tuesday, the city will release all the deaths not yet reported locally. And Metro Public Health plans to work over the next 10 days to reconcile the state and local figures, to make sure all of those deaths belong in Davidson County.

Going forward, Metro Health warns there may still be a small discrepancies between state and local figures. That’s because of extra steps taken to make sure the fatality was a Davidson County resident, not just that they died in a Davidson County hospital.

“MPHD has inserted quality controls to accurately check these differences in a timely manner, and expects the differences in counts to return to a minimal level after this reconciliation process,” spokesman Brian Todd says in an emailed statement.