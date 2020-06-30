Nashville Electric Will Extend Billing Leniency As Thousands Request Help

Nashville Electric Service is extending leniency policies on late fees and disconnections in response to recent disasters. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

Thousands of Nashvillians have struggled to pay their electric bills during the pandemic, so the city’s power utility is extending a trio of leniency policies through the end of July.

Nashville Electric Services announced Tuesday that it will hold off on disconnecting power and continue waiving late fees and absorbing the processing costs for credit card transactions

The agency cites “uncertain economic times” and the disasters of tornado, pandemic, and economic downturn.

NES says it did not act on approximately 23,000 possible disconnections, and that it has waived $1.9 million in late fees since March.

Customers will still be expected to catch up on their base bills. Those who still owe will start to be charged overdue amounts. Those costs will be spread into installments over the next 12 months.

As part of the pandemic response, Piedmont Natural Gas also halted disconnections.

Metro Water, meanwhile, stopped charging late fees and says it has collected most of what it’s billing. As of early June, the utility told WPLN News that 252 water customers had requested payment deferrals.

More information about city services and pandemic aid are on asafenashville.org.