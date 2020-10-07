Nashville Expands Which City Employees Have Authority To Issue Health Citations

Councilmember Russ Pulley was among supporters of expanding which Metro employees can enforce health orders. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

More Metro Nashville employees will have the authority to issue citations for emergency health orders.

The mayor can now add health enforcement for city employees who already issue other citations.

Councilmember Russ Pulley detailed the wide range of staffers who can be tapped

“Traffic and parking officers, animal care and control officers, codes inspectors, alarm inspectors, beer board inspectors, fire Marshall, water service inspector and public works inspectors. Who all have that authority as a part of their current position,” he says.

According to the Commercial Appeal, the leader of the Tennessee House, Cameron Sexton, says he intends to try to limit emergency powers of the governor and local health boards.

Sexton said local boards of health in the city’s largest cities are too powerful and should only play an advisory role to the local mayor during a health emergency.

The legislation passed during Tuesday night’s council meeting is designed to help maintain public health and prevent the spread of disease.

During the pandemic thus far, the city’s health inspectors and police have been enforcing local orders.