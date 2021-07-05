Nashville Fireworks Miscommunications Left Police Officers Sheltering Beneath Explosions And Debris

A Metro police SWAT utility vehicle parked outside the Bridge Building was covered in fireworks fallout. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

With an estimated 350,000 people waiting, Nashville’s massive Fourth of July fireworks show was delayed Sunday night by a drama that was unfolding within the blast zone.

Nashville police say they were trying to locate people who were spotted on the roof of the Bridge Building at the river’s edge, which was supposed to be cleared.

The city’s fire marshal postponed the start as members of the SWAT team began a search. They eventually confirmed that a Bridge Building employee and three friends were inside. They were escorted out.

But eight members of the SWAT team were still sweeping the building — and a department helicopter was overhead — when the show was allowed to begin.

Police said Monday that a security guard had told the Nashville Fire Department that the building was clear.

“Without going through command and without checking with MNPD to ensure officers were out of the building, the message was relayed to start the fireworks show,” police said.

The officers then had to shelter in place for the duration as mortar shells went off and fallout rained down.

Police say the people found inside have not been charged, but their actions are under review.

The city’s fire department has been tasked with reviewing the miscommunication that left the officers within the fallout zone.

“The safety of all personnel and the safety of the public is our department’s No. 1 priority,” the fire department said Monday. “We will be actively reviewing the events from Sunday, July 4, 2021, to identify how this incident happened and how to prevent similar situations in the future.”