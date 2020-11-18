Nashville Helps Its Farmer’s Market With COVID Relief Money, Delays Other Grants As Deadline Closes In

Metro is providing $500,000 in rent relief for vendors at the city-run Nashville Farmers Market. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

Some Nashville Farmer’s Market vendors will get rent relief from the local government.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Metro Council voted to spend $500,000 of the city’s federal CARES Act money to help the business owners.

But some members, including Erin Evans, weren’t on board with the plan. She says the city should’ve waived the rent and helped out others.

“Those vendors have the luxury of having Metro as a landlord and other small businesses do not have that luxury,” Evans says. “And so I think we could have used this money for other purposes.”

The council has just a few meetings remaining to allocate CARES funds, which must be spent before the end of the year or returned.

Bordeaux facility awaits votes

The fate of a city-owned nursing home in Bordeaux, meanwhile, remains uncertain.

The council decided to delay voting on several measures related to the long-term care facility. Some proposals have floated the possibility of tapping into CARES funds, although it is unclear if such a use would be allowed.

Back in September, the city ordered a for-profit operator to close the operation. That followed past concerns about the quality of care for elderly residents, and an impasse over whether to revise a contract for the facility.

The Tennessean reports only half of the residents still live in the nursing home.

But some community members and the union for city employees have been vocal about their opposition to closing the site, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic increases health risks.

Councilmembers will meet again in early December and could vote on proposals. They’ll also consider how much relief money should go to Metro Nashville Public Schools.