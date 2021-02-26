Nashville Housing Court Completes Test Run With 5 Eviction Filings Dismissed

There are over 1,800 pending eviction cases in Nashville. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Nashville officials and nonprofits will have the next month to mediate more than 1,800 eviction cases before the federal moratorium expires. But some housing advocates see hurdles in reaching that goal.



The city will use federal money (which must be used by the end of the year) to pay past-due rent to landlords — if they go through mediation with the Nashville Conflict Resolution Center before heading to court.

The new L.E.G.A.C.Y. housing court got a test run this week, and Judge Rachel Bell dismissed five cases. That isn’t a dent in the overall goal, but it has ensured a handful of Nashville residents don’t get an eviction record and that landlords get paid.

Throughout the nation, some landlords have refused to take cash assistance or to renew leases. Some housing advocates are calling for federal officials to tighten guidelines to prevent residents from falling through the gaps.

Bell says she’s open to scheduling dockets any day of the week to finalize landlord and tenant agreements.

But some housing advocates are worried about landlords’ taking the money and evicting residents after the moratorium ends. There isn’t a way to prevent that from happening since state law allows landlords to file another eviction within a year.