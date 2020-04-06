Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Inmate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Davidson County jail has confirmed its first case of an inmate with COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The individual is now in quarantine and his symptoms are described as “mild.”

“I have emphasized from the beginning of this public health emergency, our facilities are a microcosm of Nashville community and we fully expected to have positive cases,” Sheriff Daron Hall said. “That day has now arrived.”

According to the release, another 53 inmates have been quarantined. None exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, but all shared a housing unit with the infected inmate.

Since last month, all arrestees are being screened before entering the booking room, officials say.

