Nashville Judges Deny Request For Mass Release Of Inmates

Nashville judges have denied a request to release almost all non-violent offenders from the county’s jails.



Two courts have considered the issue this week. The Nashville Public Defender’s office sought immediate release of non-violent offenders and those who haven’t yet gone to trial to protect them from the coronavirus.

The motion to release inmates was supported by Sheriff Daron Hall, but it was opposed by District Attorney Glenn Funk. His team of prosecutors are already taking some steps to reduce the jail population, such as approving bond modifications and suspending sentences.

Judges ruled that they don’t have the authority to issue a blanket order for releases, but they acknowledged the challenge the sheriff’s office has to keep inmates safe and the vulnerability of those who are incarcerated. Judges said they’ll try to expedite hearings so that fewer people are being kept behind bars.