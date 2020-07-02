Nashville Leaders Say They’ve Found A Way To End The City’s Contract With Private Prison Operator CoreCivic

Prison reform activists and at least 18 members of the Metro Council gathered in November to discuss ending a city contract with private prison operator CoreCivic. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

Nashville’s Metro Council is renewing a push to end the city’s contract with private prison operator CoreCivic, and this time they have the support of the county sheriff, who says he’s found a way to take over operations of the detention facility in South Nashville.

What’s changed since January is a crucial cost estimate. An earlier study said Metro would be on the hook for $35 million per year. That finding was essentially a nonstarter for many officials, especially as the city has scrambled to balance its budget.

But in a letter, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall now says the budget impact would be “minimal.”

That’s thanks to a negotiation with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, which reimburses jail operators on a per-inmate basis.

In the case of the Metro Detention Facility, the inmates have been sentenced by the state to terms of up to 6 years. But instead of staying in a state-run prison, a contract tasks Metro with housing them, and Metro in turn contracts with CoreCivic to manage daily operations.

The sheriff’s office has been eligible for a flat rate of $37 per day per inmate, while CoreCivic has negotiated a rate closer to $60 depending on the inmate’s gender.

Hall indicates the reimbursement rate would change in Metro’s favor, although details aren’t immediately available. A spokeswoman says one possibility is that the sheriff’s office would take over in 2 years and that there would be a $5 million “start-up” cost for the transition.

Members of the Metro Council are announcing Thursday morning that they’ll pick back up a proposal to end the CoreCivic contract. They had postponed action after discussion in January to allow for more study.

At one press briefing on the proposal, at least 18 council members stood alongside members of the local anti-CoreCivic coalition “Rotten To The Core.”

“Now we can finish the job,” Councilmember Emily Benedict, a co-sponsor on the effort, wrote in a statement Thursday. “Their profits are based on imprisoning as many people as possible at the lowest possible cost because that is how they make money for themselves and their shareholders. The motivation of their business is profit, not people.”

CoreCivic has managed the Metro Detention Facility for 27 years and has defended its operations and cost effectiveness for taxpayers. Councilmembers say 875 inmates are at the facility.