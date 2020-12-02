Nashville May Quiet Construction Noise In Residential Neighborhoods

Construction noise in residential zones may be limited under a proposal that is advancing through the Metro Council. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

Nashville officials want to quiet some of the noise in neighborhoods.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Metro Council advanced a proposal to limit the loudest construction noise in residential zoning areas. Think hammers smashing away at walls, or bulldozers revving while pushing dirt mounds.

Inglewood Councilmember Emily Benedict says she wants to restrict the hours of work, but is aware of concerns about worker safety in the hot summer. So she’s proposing that for most of the year the noise level of demolition and bulldozers be capped at 70 decibels from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The rule would be more lenient on days over 90 degrees, allowing loud construction until 9 p.m., and starting in the mornings as early as 6 a.m.

“My main goal was to make daily life better for our neighbors,” she says. “I also understand the city’s need for additional housing.”

Benedict says she believes her bill strikes a balance and would bring Nashville up to speed with neighboring Brentwood as well as Chattanooga and Atlanta.

The bill is on track to be voted on at the Metro Council’s final meeting of the year on Dec.15.