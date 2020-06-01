Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Mayor Extends Citywide Curfew

Mayor John Cooper
Nashville Mayor John Cooper has extended a citywide curfew for another day.WPLN News (File)

Nashville Mayor John Cooper says he’s extending a citywide curfew for another night. 

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tomorrow. It prohibits everyone but first responders from being on the streets or gathering during that time, unless they have a valid excuse from Metro Police. 

Cooper declared a state of emergency Saturday night after a group of demonstrators vandalized buildings and set fire to the Metro CourthouseHe says he’ll decide on a case-by-case basis whether to keep the curfew in place. 

