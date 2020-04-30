Nashville Mayor Extends Safer-At-Home Order

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has extended the city’s safer-at-home order through at least May 8.

That means dine-in services at restaurants, gyms and retail shops will remain closed, and people will be expected to stay home, unless they’re picking up groceries, medicine or seeking medical care.

The order also requires residents to continue social distancing and to wear a face-covering when leaving home.

This comes as most of the state has already begun reopening. Gov. Bill Lee lifted some restrictions this week on restaurants and retail stores. He announced yesterday that close-contact businesses, like barbershops and tattoo parlors, will be allowed to open next Wednesday.

Nashville is one of a handful of counties with its own health department, meaning it’s allowed to set its pace of reopening.