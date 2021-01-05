Nashville Mayor John Cooper Enters Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Nashville Mayor John Cooper entered quarantine on Jan. 5, 2020, after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. They are seen here at his 2019 inauguration. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

Nashville Mayor John Cooper moved into quarantine today after learning of a positive COVID-19 test for his wife, Laura.

The mayor’s office says she is not showing symptoms.

“We’re all super fine,” Cooper tells WPLN News. He says his three sons and pet dogs will socially distance at home until getting tested in a few days. Cooper says he’s taking that approach to ensure test results are accurate.

WPLN News asked if the virus hitting close to home changes his perspective.

“It’s just an amazing figure,” said Cooper, pausing for emphasis. “10% of the county [has tested positive].”

Cooper, 64, plans to work remotely while isolated. He says it’s the perfect time to quarantine since the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend is coming up, with playoff games that include the Tennessee Titans.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood will represent the mayor at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Metro Council.