Nashville Mayor’s Comments About Property Tax Rates Create Confusion

Nashville Mayor John Cooper speaks in Studio C at WPLN News on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

As Nashville undergoes its citywide property value reassessment, the mayor is signaling that a lower tax rate is likely. That’s not unusual, but you wouldn’t have known that from the response online Friday.

After Mayor John Cooper appeared on local TV news stations to talk about the tax rate, his message was misinterpreted as a major tax cut. The mayor’s comments came a day before the Davidson County Election Commission is scheduled to verify if there’s enough signatures on the grassroots petition to force a referendum on the city’s recent, 34% property tax increase, and his remarks got a huge response from confused Nashvillians on social media.

Cooper says the tax rate will probably end up where it was two years ago, which is close to an all-time low for Nashville, but specific data from the property assessor has not yet been shared.

Many confused residents mentioned Nashville’s recent, record-high 34% property tax increase since, in his interview with NewsChannel5, the mayor said, “That ends up being reversed.” The muddled message quickly drew the ire of Metro Council members, who pointed out that the rate Nashvillians are taxed is a different metric entirely.

It’s typical for the city’s tax rate to decrease every four years when Metro evaluates property. That’s because Tennessee law says the city can’t collect a tax windfall when assessors find that values are up. So as property values rise, the tax rate has to come down.

But the impact on individual property owners’ tax bills will vary. Some could pay more, and others less, all so that Metro collects the same amount. Generally, owners in hot real estate areas will still pay higher taxes.