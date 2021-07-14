Nashville Mobile Home Owners Want Extension Before Land Is Sold

Mobile home owners and residents gather in front of 1505-1603 Dickerson Pike where the land under their homes may be sold. Their demands are for an extension and compensation. Facebook Worker's Dignity

Residents of a Dickerson Pike mobile home community are asking for a 6-month extension to find a place to move.

The owner of the property is trying to sell it. About three weeks ago, 48 families received notice that they needed to be out by the end of August.

Latino residents have been organizing and voiced frustrations yesterday about being displaced, as well as the cost and difficulty of moving their homes.

Johana was one of several residents who only shared their first names while talking about their demands and experiences during a press conference streamed online by the nonprofit Workers’ Dignity (Dignidad Obrera).

She says she is supposed to start college the same day as the move-out and is concerned about her younger siblings.

“Where will we find a home in less than two months? This is why we need an extension; otherwise, (people) will go homeless,” she says. “There are kids here. Babies, pregnant women, single mothers here. They have their lives here. They have their schools.”

Some families have lived in the community for at least 10 years.

The fate of the land rests with the Metro Council and the district’s councilperson, Sean Parker, who will need to revote on a proposed rezoning.

If the council denies the owner’s request, the deal will be blocked. But some residents are also concerned about retaliation.