Nashville Officials Don Masks As County COVID Cases Exceed 1,000

Nashville now has 1,034 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 110 in the past day, officials said at a daily briefing Monday. And there have been 6 deaths linked to the virus.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chair of Metro’s board of health, said 51 of those cases have been hospitalized.

Mayor John Cooper and other officials donned face masks at Monday’s briefing, citing the importance of wearing the protective covering.

Last week, Nashville’s three community testing sites assessed 1,051 people and conducted 623 tests, Dr. Jahangir said. Call 615-862-7777 to be screened.

