Nashville Opts For Downsized July 4th Celebration, Bans Spectators From Parks

Nashville's fireworks show is organized by the city's Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation

Nashville will have fireworks on the 4th of July, but they will be short, set to recorded music and televised on NewsChannel5. The Convention and Visitors Corporation, which runs the event, says there will be no “spectators allowed in parks.”

Brad Paisley was slated to headline the event and has been rescheduled for 2021.

The annual event typically packs Lower Broadway for much of the day, with more than 100,000 usually gathering to watch the display and listen to the live music. The fireworks show is one of the few that is choreographed to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.

More: Meet Nashville’s Fireworks Maestro, Syncing 60,000 Explosions With A Live Symphony

The city will close all city parks on the riverfront “to discourage spectators.” The CVC is encouraging everyone to just watch from home.

New York City has pledged to move forward with some kind of Independence Day fireworks. Other cities, like Tacoma, Wash., have opted to delay fireworks until later in the summer. Some have just canceled until 2021.