Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Police Arrest Man Who Says He Attacked Out Of Anger Over Pandemic Closures

Police in Nashville say a man has confessed to a brutal and random attack with a machete, and that he claims he carried it out to demonstrate his anger over pandemic-related shutdowns.

Police say they arrested Kelvin Edwards, 35, on Sunday afternoon at the Public Storage facility on 5th Avenue South near downtown. He faces two counts of attempted murder after what police described as a “callous, unprovoked and random machete attack on a husband and wife.”

Edwards, who is homeless, told a detective he was angry about closures and that he couldn’t get into the Nashville Rescue Mission, where authorities have been dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Six officers, meanwhile, are being credited with lifesaving responses to the two victims, who’d been repeatedly slashed. They applied multiple tourniquets to the couple. They are in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates Tagged With:

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.