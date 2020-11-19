Nashville Police Captain Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Announces Retirement

A Metro Nashville Police Department captain is retiring after multiple employees accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

A Metro Nashville Police Department captain who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple MNPD employees announced his retirement Wednesday.

Captain Jason Reinbold’s last day will be Nov. 27, according to a resignation letter obtained by WPLN News.

“It is time for me to begin a new career,” Reinbold wrote in a message to Interim Chief John Drake. “While this chapter is closing for me, I look forward to carrying over all of my experiences of this noble career into my next chapter.”

Reinbold has brought repeated negative attention to the department in recent months.

In April, a video surfaced of Reinbold shouting expletives at a nanny and a group of children she was watching while they had a picnic on a public bike path behind his home. Police records show that the department decommissioned him and opened an internal investigation into the incident after the nanny filed a complaint with MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability.

According to Reinbold’s disciplinary file, he was charged with three policy violations and suspended for 11 working days without pay. The department determined that Reinbold had displayed conduct unbecoming of a police officer, used profanity and failed to accurately report his work hours.

Before retiring, Reinbold will spend 10 more days on suspension regarding another internal investigation. WKRN reports that the second suspension stems from an accusation that he touched a female detective’s breasts in 2016.

Multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment have been lodged against Reinbold since this spring. Former MNPD sex crimes detective Greta McClain has surfaced dozens of claims of sexual misconduct and other forms of discrimination within the department, with Reinbold’s name at the center of several of those allegations.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to WPLN News that it is investigating the complaints brought forward by Silent No Longer TN, an organization McClain founded to support sexual assault survivors. The TBI did not name specific individuals that it was investigating and says the inquiry “remains open and active.”

Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member.