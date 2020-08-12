Nashville Police Searching Abandoned Home In Hickman County For Signs Of Tabitha Tuders

A tattered newspaper clipping, photographed in 2014, was posted at the 4-Way Market near the home of Tabitha Tuders in East Nashville. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (file)

Metro Police and agents from the FBI are digging around a site in Hickman County, following fresh leads in a 17-year-old abduction case. Tabitha Tuders was 13 when she left for her bus stop in East Nashville and never made it to school.

A six-acre plot in Bon Aqua with an abandoned house was just purchased by a new owner, says Sgt. Charles Rutzky, who leads Nashville’s cold case homicide unit.

“There’s been information developed, as the house, she may have come out here,” Rutzky told reporters at the scene by the driveway into the wooded property. “That’s something we’re still investigating. So we’re still looking for information in this area.”

Police say they’ve received tips ever since Tuders’ disappearance in 2003 that have led them all over the country. Earlier this year they had eight suspects.

Fascination with the case led to a documentary about her disappearance. Detectives promised her family, who still lives in the same house on Lillian Street, they will keep searching as long as needed. They have not said whether they’ve found indications of human remains.

“It’s a terrible position for any family to be in,” Rutzky said Wednesday. “The police department wants them to know we’re willing to do whatever it takes.”

This is a developing story that may be updated.