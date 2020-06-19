Nashville Rallies Emphasize Juneteenth And Transgender Lives This Weekend

A sign in the crowd at Nashville's March for Justice Rachel Iacovone WPLN News (File)

As protests against racial injustice carry into a fourth weekend, more are scheduled in Middle Tennessee, with several emphasizing particular themes — especially celebrating Juneteenth and the end of slavery.

Friday, June 19

That’s the focus of a “March for Justice on Juneteenth” at 5 p.m. Friday at Legislative Plaza, as well as an all-ages bike ride starting on Jefferson Street at 5:30. Organizers ask riders to bring their helmet — and a mask, in light of the pandemic — and to gather at One Drop Ink, at 1511 Jefferson St.

Saturday, June 20

On Saturday, the Equity Alliance will host what it calls a “Freedom Summer Juneteenth Block Party” for most of the afternoon on Buchanan Street in North Nashville. The event, from 3 to 7 p.m., will be based at Moguls at 1003 Buchanan St., and includes voter registration, census information and entertainment.

A vigil for Black transgender lives is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Nashville’s Public Square Park. Rallies have popped up across the country focusing on the Black transgender community after the death of Tony McDade, who was killed by police in Jacksonville, Florida.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Belmont United Methodist Church will join with Black Methodists for Church Renewal to encircle the church at 2007 Acklen Ave., and conduct a silent observance for 8 minutes 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd.