Nashville Rally Protests Police Brutality; Confrontation Occurs With City Officers (Updated)

Tennessee Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, opens the "I Will Breathe" rally in Nashville on Saturday. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

This story will be frequently updated to reflect live field reports and photos from WPLN News journalists.

Thousands of demonstrators, chanting, carrying signs, and many in masks arrived at War Memorial Plaza near the Tennessee capitol just after 3 p.m. Saturday to participate in the “I Will Breathe” event.

Update at 5:28 p.m.

Demonstrators and police have come face to face outside of the department’s Central Precinct, at the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and 6th Avenue South in downtown Nashville.

Journalists at that site report a parked patrol car’s windows were smashed and that police handcuffed two men. Other demonstrators have thrown items at the building.

Videos are not sending but tensions are very high in front of the Central Police Precinct in downtown. Protestors got on patrol and officers pulled them down. I saw punches and pulling. Multiple people in handcuffs. @WPLN — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) May 30, 2020

Things are getting heated. Some officers are in the crowd, blowing whistles. pic.twitter.com/kGXENQJKTF — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) May 30, 2020

Update at 5:10 p.m.

Marchers have traveled about a mile thus far, including through the Lower Broadway tourism district and to the corner of Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. After sitting in the intersection, the crowd is heading south near the Music City Center.

Police officers were blocking Broadway and 4th Ave. But demonstrators continued walking, and officers ended up moving. @WPLN pic.twitter.com/pyWKrBKNTn — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) May 30, 2020

The crowd is passing Music City Center, heeding toward Korean Vets Blvd pic.twitter.com/YdKk86jZvH — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) May 30, 2020

Update at 4:50 p.m.

The event has morphed into a march on Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard as of about 4:40 p.m. The change follows a brief moment of tension in the crowd, in which someone disturbed the calm and others chanted for “peace.”

Demonstrators are walking down Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd now and chanting “No justice, no peace.” pic.twitter.com/MHckjNiBWe — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) May 30, 2020

Update at 4:42 p.m.

A steady stream of speakers have taken turns at a podium, where each speaks into a megaphone for amplification.

They’ve named individuals killed locally and nationwide by police, and have taken up local criminal justice, such as support for Nashville’s Community Oversight Board.

Nashville NAACP President Keith Caldwell slams MNPD Chief Anderson for opposing the Community Oversight Board. @WPLN pic.twitter.com/dItMw7mfXc — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) May 30, 2020

Local civil rights legend Kwame Lillard is now taking the standby. He says he was here 60 years ago when protesters marched downtown after Atty. Loony’s house was burned. — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) May 30, 2020

Update at 3:44 p.m.

The Nashville rally has largely filled War Memorial Plaza, with many demonstrators shoulder to shoulder.

“A lot of people asked me when I was heading here, ‘Is it going to be a peaceful rally?’ I told them, ‘You got to ask Chief Anderson and Metro Police if it’s going to be a peaceful rally,’” says former congressional candidate and Vanderbilt Divinity School student Justin Jones. — Rachel Iacovone (@racheliacovone) May 30, 2020

Update at 3:29 p.m.

Among the speakers addressing the crowd are state Rep. Harold Love, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, and state Rep. Vincent Dixie.

Sen. Brenda Gilmore is saying the names of Black men and women killed by cops. She includes Nashville's Jocques Clemmons. "I'm here to say no more killings of young black guys, young black boys, black men. It has to stop." @WPLN pic.twitter.com/NpysKOp7r5 — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) May 30, 2020

Legislative Plaza is packed at the seams on this sunny afternoon in Nashville pic.twitter.com/TT53k77BzC — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) May 30, 2020

The “I Will Breathe” rally is getting started. Hundreds of protestors are entering Legislative Plaza in Nashville. @WPLN has @samanthaellimax, @SergioMarBel and I on the scene, so follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/uyCQxhJBdx — Rachel Iacovone (@racheliacovone) May 30, 2020

Reported earlier:

A large gathering is expected in downtown Nashville at 3 p.m. Saturday to honor George Floyd and rally against police brutality and white supremacy.

Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer earlier this week, sparking outrage across the country and protests in many cities. Some have turned violent.

The Nashville “I Will Breathe” rally is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. at Legislative Plaza. Local NAACP President Keith Caldwell, state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, and other community leaders will participate.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted Saturday that he will also be in attendance and he encouraged the Metro Council to join the event.

“This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices from across Davidson County as they speak out against the senseless killing of George Floyd and the deep-seated issues of racial injustice in our country,” Cooper said.

This story will be updated.