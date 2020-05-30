Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Rally Protests Police Brutality; Confrontation Occurs With City Officers (Updated)

Harold Love I Will Breathe Nashville
Tennessee Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, opens the "I Will Breathe" rally in Nashville on Saturday.Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

This story will be frequently updated to reflect live field reports and photos from WPLN News journalists.

Thousands of demonstrators, chanting, carrying signs, and many in masks arrived at War Memorial Plaza near the Tennessee capitol just after 3 p.m. Saturday to participate in the “I Will Breathe” event.

Update at 5:28 p.m.

Demonstrators and police have come face to face outside of the department’s Central Precinct, at the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and 6th Avenue South in downtown Nashville.

Journalists at that site report a parked patrol car’s windows were smashed and that police handcuffed two men. Other demonstrators have thrown items at the building.

Update at 5:10 p.m.

Marchers have traveled about a mile thus far, including through the Lower Broadway tourism district and to the corner of Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. After sitting in the intersection, the crowd is heading south near the Music City Center.

 

Update at 4:50 p.m.

The event has morphed into a march on Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard as of about 4:40 p.m. The change follows a brief moment of tension in the crowd, in which someone disturbed the calm and others chanted for “peace.”

Update at 4:42 p.m.

A steady stream of speakers have taken turns at a podium, where each speaks into a megaphone for amplification.

They’ve named individuals killed locally and nationwide by police, and have taken up local criminal justice, such as support for Nashville’s Community Oversight Board.

Update at 3:44 p.m.

The Nashville rally has largely filled War Memorial Plaza, with many demonstrators shoulder to shoulder.

Nashville demonstration

Thousands are gathered in downtown Nashville for the “I Will Breathe” demonstration.Samantha MaxWPLN News

Update at 3:29 p.m.

Among the speakers addressing the crowd are state Rep. Harold Love, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, and state Rep. Vincent Dixie.

Reported earlier:

A large gathering is expected in downtown Nashville at 3 p.m. Saturday to honor George Floyd and rally against police brutality and white supremacy.

Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer earlier this week, sparking outrage across the country and protests in many cities. Some have turned violent.

The Nashville “I Will Breathe” rally is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. at Legislative Plaza. Local NAACP President Keith Caldwell, state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, and other community leaders will participate.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted Saturday that he will also be in attendance and he encouraged the Metro Council to join the event.

“This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices from across Davidson County as they speak out against  the senseless killing of George Floyd and the deep-seated issues of racial injustice in our country,” Cooper said.

This story will be updated.

