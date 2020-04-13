Nashville Releases Racial Data For City’s COVID Cases

Of the patients with COVID-19 in Nashville, 49% are white, according to new racial data released by Metro on Monday.

Alex Jahangir, director of Metro’s Coronavirus Response Task Force, said the information will help leaders decide where to focus as Metro continues to battle the disease.

Jahangir also warned about the virus having a disproportionate impact on non-white populations and those with limited access to health care.

“That’s one reason we positioned the Community Assessment Centers at the locations that we did,” Jahingir said. “We wanted to ensure that people who don’t have access to health care, would have access to COVID assessments and tests.”

Overall, there are 1,385 confirmed cases in Davidson County. That’s 150 cases more than Friday.

Jahingar said that 13% of the cases are black, 12% multiracial and 3% Asian. A share of the cases do not include racial demographics.