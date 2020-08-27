Nashville Rolls Back Restrictions On Pedal Taverns, Weddings And Funerals

Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered the closure of pedal carriages through the end of July. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (file)

Starting Tuesday, Nashville will allow weddings, funerals and other ceremonies up to 125 people, so long as attendees are masked when standing.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper says city officials prefer to have these events in controlled settings rather than relegating them to backyards or neighboring counties without restrictions on gatherings. The rules do not apply to “house parties,” says coronavirus taskforce chair Dr. Alex Jahangir, though it’s unclear how ceremonies would be distinguished from parties.

The city is also rolling back restrictions on restaurants, bars and transportainment vehicles, like pedal taverns. The vehicles that serve alcohol will be allowed to roll again with a max of 10 passengers.

“They’re not Nashville’s favorite group, frankly. But fairness requires this protocol change to take place,” Cooper says, noting that the number of active coronavirus cases has dropped below 2,000 for the first time since late May.

Restaurants will also be able to reopen their bars to patrons, and bars will be able to serve 50 customers, up from 25.

The announcement was made at Metro’s weekly press conference. This story will be updated when the city posts details of the restrictions.