Nashville Soccer Club Goes Online Amid COVID-19 Cancellations

Nashville Soccer Club had just three Major League Soccer games before suspending its season in accordance with CDC guidelines.

With no date of return determined, CEO Ian Ayre says the team is working to keep up the excitement they saw from fans at the beginning of the season.

“I think we shook a few people in MLS when we arrived with the size of our support and that energy and noise that Nashville brought to it, so long may it continue. We’re just doing as much as we can to keep everybody on the boil while we’re kind of marking time in this in this particular situation.”

The team has been trying to connect with fans online, with events like virtual happy hours, Facebook trivia nights and live EA Sports FIFA video games.

This is the club’s inaugural season as a Major League Soccer team. They spent the last few years in a contentious fight for a dedicated stadium.

Nashville SC now says the stadium, located at the Fairgrounds, is expected to be completed by May 2022.