Nashville Steps Up Stay-At-Home Enforcement Over Easter Weekend

Nashville is discouraging residents from using the Easter weekend as an excuse to break out of their stay-at-home routine.

“We do know that Sunday is likely to attract more crowds, because of the nature of the holiday. So we will have more officers,” Police Chief Steve Anderson said.

So far, the city has not fielded any complaints about churches planning events or resuming services. City officials invited a couple of ministers to the daily press briefing on Friday to encourage residents to remain vigilant during the holiday.

“Let’s remain faithful by staying safer at home,” said Rev. Lisa Hammonds, of St. John AME Church. “While there, reach out, refresh and revel in your faith.”