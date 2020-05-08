Nashville To Test Pedestrian-Only Streets During Calm Traffic Time

Nashville is experimenting with "open streets" concepts during the pandemic by limiting car traffic on 8 neighborhood streets to cater to pedestrians and cyclists. WPLN News File photo

In a time of low traffic in neighborhoods, Nashville will experiment with 4 miles of streets that are temporarily only for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The city says it’ll close eight streets to thru traffic starting Saturday. Local traffic and deliveries will still be allowed, but the idea is to provide more space for socially distanced walking, running and biking. The streets will get barricades, signage and a regular check-in by Metro Public Works.

The first closures are coming to the following streets:

N. 17th St. from Holly St. to McEwen Ave.

18th Ave. N. from Cass St. to 11th Ave. N.

Bowling Ave. from Woodlawn Dr. to Whitland Ave.

Grace St. from Joseph Ave. to Lischey Ave.

Indiana Ave. from 51st Ave N. to 44th Ave. N.

Oriole Place from Lone Oak Rd. to Shackleford Rd.

Owendale Dr. from Kinwood Dr. to Mossdale Dr.

Straightaway Ave. from Chapel Ave. to Porter Rd.

The experiment will conclude when Nashville moves to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which has no set date.

City officials say they chose the locations based on prior applications from neighborhoods that wanted traffic calming measures. They say the concept stems from the city’s master plan for walking and biking.

“Metro joins other American cities in repurposing our valuable street space, in selected locations, to provide more opportunities for our residents to walk safely distanced,” said Faye DiMassimo, the mayor’s senior advisor of transportation and infrastructure. “In addition to being a good way to get exercise, especially if you’ve been indoors all day, it can help to manage the anxiety that many are feeling during this time.”