Nashville Will Phase Out COVID Shelter For Homeless Residents

Nashville will begin the phased closure of its COVID-19 Overflow Shelter for people without housing.

The plan shared Tuesday calls for the operation to fully close by July 1, although that depends on Davidson County continuing to increase its vaccination rate. The July 1 target is tied to a 50% vaccination rate.

Metro has sheltered 1,313 people at the Nashville Fairgrounds since late March of 2020. The site has also provided COVID testing and a separate area to quarantine anyone who needed it. The city says it found permanent housing for 76 people at the shelter, and helped with 52 job placements, more than 100,000 meals, clothing and guidance in applying for social safety net programs.

The fairgrounds will need at least 6 weeks for cleaning and site work before returning to normal uses.