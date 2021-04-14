Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Will Phase Out COVID Shelter For Homeless Residents

Share:

Nashville will begin the phased closure of its COVID-19 Overflow Shelter for people without housing.

The plan shared Tuesday calls for the operation to fully close by July 1, although that depends on Davidson County continuing to increase its vaccination rate. The July 1 target is tied to a 50% vaccination rate.

Metro has sheltered 1,313 people at the Nashville Fairgrounds since late March of 2020. The site has also provided COVID testing and a separate area to quarantine anyone who needed it. The city says it found permanent housing for 76 people at the shelter, and helped with 52 job placements, more than 100,000 meals, clothing and guidance in applying for social safety net programs.

The fairgrounds will need at least 6 weeks for cleaning and site work before returning to normal uses.

Filed Under: WPLN News Tagged With: , ,

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM