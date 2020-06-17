Nashville’s Council Passes Large Tax Increase, Boosting Schools While Backing Away From Potential Policing Cuts

The Metro Council met electronically Tuesday, and overnight into Wednesday to finalize the city budget. Courtesy Metro Nashville Network

This is a late-developing story that will be updated.

Nashville residents will pay dramatically higher property taxes in the coming year after the Metro Council approved a rate increase of about 34% early Wednesday morning.

Annual tax bills will rise by more than $700 for median-value Nashville homes, which census figures value at about $277,000. The increase differs slightly between the General Service and Urban Service districts, with slightly more tax burden on the urban area.

For paying more, residents won’t get much in the way of increased Metro services, as the new revenue largely fills holes made by a confluence of crises.

The council’s vote, after 1:20 a.m., concludes a dramatic budget season.

Officials have had to reckon with Metro’s financial crisis — which was compounded by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic — as well as a late-surging grassroots movement that sought to reprioritize funding away from law enforcement and toward education and social services.

Perhaps the biggest turn of the night was a decision, after midnight, to increase next year’s funding for Metro police by $2.6 million. That amount was proposed by the mayor, but appeared to be on the chopping block after a public groundswell to cut spending on law enforcement.

Officials said that without the funds, police would have cut 48 recruits.

The budget debate, which ran more than five hours, included few other close votes. The vote was relatively close, 21-9, with 10 abstentions.

In a statement, Mayor John Cooper said the budget was the result of compromises and “tough choices” that will stabilize city finances.

The crisis budget approved tonight stabilizes Metro’s finances and maintains essential services. The large tax increase is something I would not have considered were we not facing Nashville’s greatest financial challenge. I thank @mendesbob and Council for their leadership. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 17, 2020

The outcome opts for a substantially larger tax increase than the council flirted with the past two years. There’s been wide agreement among councilmembers that Metro government services have been limping along after budgetary trims in recent years.

But the debate shifted this year. Prior tax debates contemplated how to put money into expanded programming. But this year’s decision shows mostly a reactive response that relies on a large tax increase to avoid severe cutbacks or layoffs.

Budget in detail

The approved budget was crafted by Councilmember Bob Mendes and largely based on an initial proposal from Mayor John Cooper.

But some of the adjustments that the council approved include:

channeling more money to Metro Schools;

giving city employees a 1% cost-of-living pay increase;

replenishing the city’s rainy day reserve fund;

avoiding cuts to arts grants and nonprofits;

continuing Nashville Community Education, which faced elimination, and;

hiring two high-level officials to work on diversity within Metro.

On education funding, Mendes initially moved about $12 million more toward the school district. A portion will raise district’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, impacting about 1,500 employees, he said. School leaders will decide if the other funds go toward a pay raise.

The council also decided to go further. In one of the only substantial amendments during the meeting, the group decided to add up to $8.2 million more for step pay increases for schools employees, as long as that move doesn’t drop the district’s bank accounts below a state-mandated minimum.

The availability of the money could depend on recent district spending.

Metro’s budget still asks city departments to make more trims in the coming year, following savings efforts the past two years. The city initially hoped to stop that practice.

Many other suggested tweaks were rejected.

The council shifted $62,000 to create a human relations staff position that focuses on military veteran services.

Alternatives dismissed

The budget decision came amid a procedurally dense council meeting that began lay, slogged through virtual meeting glitches and at times was slowed by the rules that govern meetings.

Members debated through two dozen potential budget amendments and multiple competing proposals regarding the tax rate.

The council ultimately voted 32-8 in favor of the budget crafted by Mendes.

But that wasn’t before they chewed on other ideas.

Among what they rejected were several combinations that would have led to a smaller tax increase.

They also voted against proposals that would have raised the wheel tax in exchange for a somewhat smaller property tax increase.

The council debated but denied a one-year hiatus on economic incentives to companies, and two proposals to cut police funding — one by $7 million and one by $107 million.