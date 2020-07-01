Nashville’s District Attorney Will No Longer Prosecute Minor Marijuana Cases

Nashville's District Attorney Glenn Funk said minor marijuana charges disproportionately impact people of color. Daniel Canfield via Creative Commons

The Nashville District Attorney’s Office has announced it will no longer prosecute people for possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana effective today.

District Attorney Glenn Funk said marijuana charges do “little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety.”

He said they disproportionately impact minorities in the city.

“For individuals, policy will eliminate the negative effects of a criminal charge which include potential jail time and collateral consequences on employment and housing,” Funk said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he supports Funk’s decision.

“We need to continue to ensure that people have access to drug treatment,” Cooper said in a statement, “and that we are doing everything we can to keep nonviolent young people out of the criminal justice system.”

Nashville’s new policy is expected to also have an impact on the city’s finances.

Funk said the elimination of “minor marijuana charges” will decrease costs “as jail housing expenses for these cases will now be totally eliminated.”

“Proper allocation of the resources of the district attorney’s office requires common sense and fairness,” Funk said. “These resources must be devoted to supporting the victims and prosecuting violent crime.”