Nashville’s Hotel Industry Sees More Layoffs

Nashville hotels boomed for years, but now many are laying people off by the dozens.

More than 350 layoffs at Nashville hotels have been announced so far this week, adding to a long list of cuts for the now-struggling tourism industry.

The Hutton Hotel in Midtown tells the state it’s laying off 137 workers. Sheraton Music City, by the airport, is letting go of 121. And at Union Station Hotel, the number of affected workers is 108.

Union Station Hotel is also in the middle of a sale. The owner, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, says it’s under contract to sell the historic building to an unnamed buyer for $56 million.

The struggle to fill hotel rooms in the midst of a pandemic has put the brakes on years of consistent growth for the hospitality industry in Nashville. In April, hotel revenue was down 89% from the same time last year.

Other hotels that recently laid off staff include the Holiday Inn Express, Sheraton Grand and 21c Museum Hotels, all in downtown Nashville.