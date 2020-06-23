Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville’s I-440 To Fully Reopen Next Week

Interstate 440
A reopened Interstate 440 will have new paving, lighting, landscaping and signage.Courtesy TN.gov

Even Tennessee officials call it “the highway everyone loves to hate.” But Interstate 440 in Nashville will have all lanes reopened by next Thursday, July 2, completing one of the city’s most desired road projects.

Lanes will begin returning to normal this week. The work has been ongoing since fall of 2018, following many years of public grousing about the highway’s deteriorating condition.

The state’s transportation department says the project is wrapping about one month ahead of schedule. The $154 million project includes repaving, adding auxiliary lanes and providing new lighting, message boards and landscaping.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation laid out many of the challenges to fixing up the highway in a video released two years ago. Those have included replacing an overpass while trying to keep the artery open as much as possible.

