Nashville’s Pedicabs, Party Bikes And Bars Closed Through End Of July

Some familiar parts of Lower Broadway’s landscape will disappear temporarily beginning today. Mayor John Cooper’s office announced revisions to a public health order that suspend operations for “pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines.” That includes about 20 pedal taverns and party bikes.

Other “transpotainment” vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds, like party buses, are unaffected because they’re regulated by the state. It’s unclear how many pedicabs and limousines the policy may impact.

The amendment also extends the closure of bars and limited service restaurants. Bar and transpotainment closures will last through the end of July.