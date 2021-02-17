Nashville’s Police Oversight Board Gets Four New Members As Key Votes Approach

Listen /

Nashville’s police oversight board is getting new members who could define the group at a pivotal time.

On Tuesday, the Metro Council approved four additions to the Community Oversight Board. They’ll serve until 2024. The group will review police misconduct allegations and have multiple votes on whether to recommend discipline.

Newly added to the 11-person board are:

Arnold Hayes, who was an early advocate for the creation of the board and got support from multiple councilmembers;

Makayla McCree, a recent TSU grad who works for Congressman Jim Cooper and who is the daughter of a formerly incarcerated person;

Stephanie Kang , who works in public health and has a brother who went through the criminal justice system, and;

former Judge Joe B. Brown , who has worked in the legal system for five decades.

The Metro Council denied several candidates who had the backing of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Samantha Max contributed to this report.