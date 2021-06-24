Nonprofit Launches Sweeping Review Of Nashville’s COVID Response

Nashville Mayor John Cooper addresses workers at a COVID testing site during the pandemic. The city established three drive-thru centers with the help of Meharry Medical College. Courtesy Mayor John Cooper via Twitter (file)

Consultants have begun interviewing key leaders in Nashville’s response to COVID-19. They’re trying to put down on paper the lessons learned before the next health emergency.

“We feel like we have a unique opportunity to take learnings, to take ideas, to take thoughts, while they’re fresh on people’s minds,” says Molly Sudderth of the nonprofit Nashville Health, which is spearheading the effort.

With $200,000 from foundations and hospitals, Nashville Health hired Avalere Health. The Washington, D.C.-based research firm is charged with sifting through data about testing, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as sitting down with leaders of hospitals, clinics and government agencies, and providing takeaways that might be missed by local officials.

Sudderth says a final report is expected by the end of the year.

Health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic will be the top focus. Avalere will be guided by a diverse steering committee of 20 local leaders representing faith groups, health care and government agencies.

“Our vulnerable populations have been most profoundly stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College. “It’s critical we look at socio-economic factors and policies that attributed to this outcome and propose ways we can better serve vulnerable populations to reduce disease burden in future health crisis.”