North Nashville’s Historic Hadley Park Is One Step Closer To Being Renamed After Freedom Fighter

Hadley Park was founded in 1912 between Tennessee State University and Fisk University. It's believed to honor members of a slaveholding family. Jay Shah WPLN News

North Nashville’s historic Hadley Park is one step closer to being renamed. The Metro Board of Parks and Recreation voted for the site to be called Hadley-Lillard Park to include the deceased civil rights activist Kwame Lillard.

The name change still needs to be approved by the state’s historical commission. But Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt, who made the request, felt nothing but thankful for the board’s approval.

“This is a new Nashville and generations have taught me so much in the last six months, this last year,” she said. “I know that things are changing and I have to be a part of it and I’m so grateful that you are too.”

All but one park board member approved the potential name change. Susannah Scott-Barnes voted against, saying she believes Lillard deserves to have a park renamed after him alone.

“I worry that if we do name him at Hadley Park, that will diminish the opportunities to give him his own park’s name or some other opportunity to honor his contributions to Nashville,” she said.