NPR News Special: ‘Summer Of Racial Reckoning’

Rachel Iacovone WPLN News (file)

Since the killing of George Floyd in an arrest by Minneapolis Police on May 25, the summer has unfolded with an outpouring of grief, anger and calls to action. NPR has produced a series of three one-hour radio specials, comprising new reporting as well as NPR’s best reporting on racial injustice, the protests that have swept the country, and where the nation is headed. Summer of Racial Reckoning is hosted by NPR’s Ailsa Chang and Rachel Martin. Each of the three hours tells a different part of the story:

Aug. 30 : Episode 1 explores the lives of the people at the center of the protests whose deaths sparked the movement.

: Episode 1 explores the lives of the people at the center of the protests whose deaths sparked the movement. Sept. 6 : Episode 2 focuses on deeply rooted systemic racism opposed in the protests.

: Episode 2 focuses on deeply rooted systemic racism opposed in the protests. Sept. 13: Episode 3 reports on what has come of the protests so far, and the nation’s path forward.

Chang and Martin step through the story with other NPR hosts and correspondents, bringing the last three months of American history into focus in a new way.

Hear Summer of Racial Reckoning beginning Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. on WPLN News by tuning into 90.3 FM, streaming on our site, streaming on our app or asking your smart speaker to “Play WPLN News.”