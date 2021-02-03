Nursing Homes Complete First Round Of Vaccinations Across Tennessee

Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine has ramped up by 15% for Tennessee in the past week. Department of Defense Flickr

Tennessee has completed first doses for all of its nursing home residents, and Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey expects a similar milestone for those in assisted living.

“We expect those first doses in all long-term care to be finished just in the next few days. And then it’ll start all over again and they’ll go with second doses,” Piercey said Tuesday. “But that’s something that we’re very excited about, to have a fully vaccinated and protected long-term care population, because we know those individuals are at very high risk.”

Tennessee has tapped CVS and Walgreens to carry out vaccinations at assisted living centers. Piercey said Walgreens was at 92% complete for its share, and CVS at 66%.

As was anticipated this week, the state has seen an uptick in its vaccine supply. The incoming stock is up about 15%, to some 93,000 doses per week. Piercey says she’s hoping for another supply boost before the end of the month, when it’s possible that Tennessee will have completed first doses for everyone age 70 and older.

“It is my hope — and we are looking every single week of we can push further — can we go to [age] 65-plus and [group 1b], which is the teacher category?” Piercey said. “And if I can do that in two or three weeks, I will absolutely do it as supply allows.”