Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Old Hickory Nursing Home Confirms COVID-Positive Employee

The Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village has a nurse who has tested positive for COVID-19. The nursing home says she is a new staffer who had come only for orientation March 27 before falling ill.

Executive director Vasile Dumitru Malenchii says the Tennessee Department of Health was notified after the nurse tested positive April 1. So far, no other employees or residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees are being screened before and after their shifts, and anyone with a fever over 100.4 is sent home, Malenchii says in a statement.

Life Care Centers of America is among the largest nursing home companies in the nation, based in Cleveland, Tenn. It’s been dealing with outbreaks at several facilities, including one in Kansas and one of the country’s most deadly outside Seattle.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.