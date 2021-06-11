‘Our Neighborhood Is Beautiful’ — Norf Wall Fest Returns To Celebrate North Nashville’s Creative Community

Woke3 works on a new mural on Jefferson Street. Paige Pfleger WPLN News

Muralist Jay Jenkins, known as Woke3, is up on a forklift, listening to music with his paint brush scraping across the wall.

He’s working on a painting that honors prominent North Nashvillians. A North Nashville native himself, he says murals like this one on Jefferson Street are his way of giving back.

“Our neighborhood is beautiful and it has a lot of history and we want to be able to show it,” he says. “I’m doing my part by using my skills such as mural art to talk about history and to celebrate or inspire.”

In front of this mural on Saturday, Woke is hosting a block party called Norf Wall Fest, where painters, artists and musicians will gather with a mission to beautify their neighborhood and celebrate the community.

“People can expect live music, games, a place for children to play,” he says. “It’s gonna feel like you’re at the house and it’s a family space.”

­­­This was Norf Wall Fest’s return since the inaugural event, which was held back in 2015. Woke3 felt it was especially important to bring the community together this year, after being isolated by the pandemic.

He hopes it gives people the space to forge new connections and come up with ideas for other ways to celebrate North Nashville. With enough support, he says, Norf Wall Fest might even become an annual event.