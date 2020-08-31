Petitioners Balk At Fisk University Plan To Demolish Historic Home

The Boyd House, built in 1938, may be demolished by Fisk University. GoogleMaps

The looming demolition of a history-laden home on the Fisk University campus triggered surprise and a petition over the weekend.

At stake is the future of the 1938 Boyd House, which was home to one of the city’s most prominent Black families.

The university was granted a demolition permit earlier this month and has hired a Cheatham County company to carry it out. It’s unclear when, but petitioners worry the teardown could happen as soon as Monday.

As of 8 a.m., they’d gathered more than 700 signatures in opposition. And the area’s councilmember, Freddie O’Connell, says he’s scrambling to save the home.

One of my weekend projects is working with the Boyd family (who are willing to buy it) to prevent this demolition. I’m confident @Fisk1866 can advance its mission without removing this important piece of history from its built environment. https://t.co/KcZPClt58k — Freddie #StayHome O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) August 30, 2020

Property records appraise the two-story brick home and its quarter-acre corner lot at $400,600.

The petition describes the site as “a sacred part of North Nashville’s built environment.”

“Every brick, block, shingle and beam that continues to hold up this house is a testament to their lives and stands as a monument to the triumphs, joys and sorrows that define the African American experience in Nashville,” says the petition that’s being spearheaded by Learotha Wiliams, a Tennessee State University assistant professor.

The home at 1601 Meharry Blvd. was where Henry Allen Boyd and Georgia Boyd lived. She was an activist for gender and racial equity; he was a bank president, newspaper publisher and leader in the National Baptist Convention.

The university, which has worked to preserve other historic buildings around campus, has not yet responded to questions from WPLN News.