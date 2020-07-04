Pickin’ On The Pickin’ On Pickers, Part Two

Listen /

They’ve been the subject of much controversy and heated debate and have generated many a frantic emergency call to the bluegrass police. With over 300 titles in the series and over 300 units in sales, the line is a force to be reckoned with — especially since it’s single-handedly been responsible for introducing thousands to the wonders of bluegrass who otherwise never would have experienced the same. We’ll finish of our two-part series on CMH Records mighty Pickin’ on Bluegrass tribute collection.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

Andrew Kinsey & Rani Arbo: “Take It to the Limit” from On a Dark Desert Highway – A Bluegrass Tribute to the Eagles(CMH)

Wynn Osborne: “Pink Panther Theme’ from Pickin’ On the Movies(CMH)

David West: “Althea” from Pickin’ On the Grateful Dead(CMH)

Butch Baldassari: “Southbound” from Pickin’ On the Allman Brothers(CMH)

Dennis Caplinger: “Don’t Drink the Water” from Pickin’ On Dave Matthews(CMH)

Iron Horse: “Fuel” from Fade to Bluegrass(CMH)

Larry Cordle: “Sweet Home Alabama’ from Lonesome Skynyrd Time(CMH)

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band with David Lee Roth: “Jump” from Strummin’ With the Devil(CMH)

The Creaking String Quartet: “Bend and Break” from Pickin’ On Keane(CMH)

Cornbread Red: “Somewhere I Belong” from Bluegrass Tribute to Linkin Park(CMH)

Hit and Run Bluegrass; “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” from Greatest Hits of the 1980s, Vol. 1(CMH)

The Sidekicks: “Slither” from Pickin’ On Velvet Revolver(CMH)

Brent Truitt: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” from Pickin’ On the Rolling Stones(CMH)