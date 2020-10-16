Police Say Sergeant Failed To Alert Others About Rogue Worship Service In Downtown Nashville

Nashville law enforcement is still considering whether to charge any of the organizers of Sunday evening’s rogue worship service outside the Metro Courthouse.

But interim police chief John Drake says he’s mostly looking to the future. He’s learned that one of his sergeants saw the thousands of people gathering on Public Square but decided not to alert others since it didn’t appear worshippers were going to march on the streets.

“I had a very pointed conversation with our leadership earlier this week to make sure modification is made,” Drake said, “and if we do have a police response, what would that look like?”

Drake says if police had arrived, they could have at least handed out masks or issued warnings to those who refused.

Public gatherings of larger than 25 are supposed to get permission from the health department. The organizers of Sunday’s event did not ask permission. Health officials say they are talking to one of the local organizers, who says they were also surprised by how many people showed up and suspect many came from out of town.