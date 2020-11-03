Polls Are Open: Here’s What You Need To Know

Polls in Nashville are open. So are most in Middle Tennessee, though a few won’t open until 9 a.m.

Remember to bring a valid, government-issued photo ID with you to vote, like a Tennessee driver’s license or a passport. College IDs will not count.

And even if you’re quarantining or testing positive for the coronavirus you can still vote, although logistics vary from county to county. In Nashville, the election commission has a separate voting area for those who are at risk of spreading COVID-19. If you need to use it, call ahead to the COVID-19 hotline at 615-862-7777.

All polls close at 7 p.m. CST tonight. If you’re in line when that happens, don’t worry: you are still allowed to vote.

But if you still have an absentee ballot to turn in, that must be dropped off at your county’s designated post office by 3 p.m. this afternoon. A list of those locations is available on the state’s voting information website.